SPA-Vijayawada declared as AMRUT funded centre

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has designated the School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada (SPAV) as the funded Centre of Capacity Building for Urban Planning under the AMRUT initiative (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation).

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, SPAV Director Prof Srikonda Ramesh said it is one of the five such centres announced by the Central government recently and has been tasked with developing two cities/towns on the theme of Climate Resilient Urban Planning. “We will shortly identify the cities and towns for development,” he said.

The centre will be focusing on research and services related to the theme of ‘Climate Resilient Urban Planning’ and is in close talks with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the State governments of the South Zone to enable the start of the Centre.

“We have established credible research outputs at national and international platforms with particular emphasis on Climate Resilient Urban Planning, Regional System Dynamics, Vulnerability and Livelihood Studies, Applications of Remote Sensing and Geo Spatial Technologies, Studies on Urban Heat, Urban Flooding and Water Resources Management,” he explained.

“This academic year, we have introduced Masters of Design, which is one of its kind in South India,” he said. Several others spoke on the occasion.