Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan promises transparent governance, local development

VIJAYAWADA : Thanking the people of Pithapuram for choosing him as their representative in the State Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said he will be ever grateful to them and strive to measure up to their expectations

Addressing the Vaarahi public meeting in his home constituency Pithapuram on Wednesday, an emotional Pawan Kalyan said when his detractors said he could not even touch the gates of the Assembly, the people made him the Deputy Chief Minister. “Your mandate has made a difference in national politics. The historic Jana Sena Party win has given strength to NDA,” he said.

Shutting down the most of his detractors, who had been saying that Pawan Kalyan would leave Pithapuram once elected, the JSP chief said he has become a proud resident of Pithapuram as he purchased three acres of land, and will set up his camp office in the constituency soon.

Mentioning that the people have given him a great responsibility, he said with the inspiration of Dokka Seethamma, an embodiment of Goddess Annapurna, he will strive for the development of the State in all spheres as a servant. On his choice of Panchayat Raj portfolio, he said though several people suggested him Home, Revenue and Finance, he opted for Panchayat Raj as he strongly believes that it is the key to Gram Swaraj.

“I told my officers that I don’t need any tainted money and there will be no recommendations from me. With their cooperation, I will strengthen the department. I have directed them to ensure contracts and other works are executed correctly and everything is accounted for. I have never seen my personal accounts like I am verifying the Panchayat Raj Department accounts now. I want the system to be transparent to make the people aware of every transaction in the department,” he explained.

Alleging that the previous YSRC regime had derailed and destroyed the systems in place, the Deputy Chief Minister asked the people not to expect overnight wonders. “Some time is needed to set right everything and restore normalcy,” he said, and cited the tracing of a missing teenage girl after nine months as an example of his commitment.

Pawan Kalyan said he asked his party MLAs not to get arrogant of their victory, but humbly conduct themselves, and warned them of disciplinary action if there is any complaint against them.

Vowing to develop Pithapuram Assembly constituency as a model one in the country, he promised to develop temple tourism in Pithapuram. The reeling centre for sericulturists, chilli crushing unit at Durgada, and cold storage unit at Gollaprolu will be developed soon. Similarly, the railway bridge issue at Kotagummam junction will be looked into, the JSP chief promised.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister visited Uppada with officials of the Ministry of Earth Science and the Maritime Board, and took stock of the coastal erosion.