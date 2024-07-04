Andhra HC frustrated with GVMC's inaction on coastal violations

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed displeasure over the failure of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials to submit a report on the action taken against the constructions that came up in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms near Bheemili beach.

The court earlier asked the GVMC to stop the constructions being taken up at Bheemili beach against the CRZ norms, and seize the construction machinery.

The court gave these orders in February while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Jana Sena Party corporator Peetala Murthy Yadav. The court also asked the GVMC to file a report on the action taken on its orders.

When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, the court expressed displeasure over the GVMC’s failure to submit the report.

The court said it is giving a last opportunity to the GVMC, and asked it to submit the report when it takes up hearing of the petition on the next date. The matter was posted for hearing after three weeks.