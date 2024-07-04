Andhra HC provides relief to former TTD chief priest in defamation case

VIJAYAWADA : In a relief to former chief priest of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams AV Ramana Dikshitulu, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday stayed the order of the lower court, which asked him to give his voice sample in a case registered against him for his alleged comments on social media platforms against TTD officials, and downgrading the Tirumala temple.

A case was registered against Ramana Dikshitulu for allegedly making disrespectful comments against the TTD and its officials, based on a complaint lodged by TTD IT wing general manager Sandeep Reddy with Tirupati police.

As part of the probe into the case, the police sought the permission of a court in Tirupati for collecting the voice sample of Ramana Dikshitulu for analysis.

The court asked the former chief priest to give his voice sample to the police.

Ramana Dikshitulu challenged the court order in the High Court. The HC stayed the trial court order, and asked the police to file a counter. The case hearing was posted on July 15.