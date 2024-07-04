Andhra: Man arrested for kidnapping, confining 19-year-old girl for nine months

VIJAYAWADA : Shaik Azmad (21), who allegedly took away the 19-year-old girl, has been booked under kidnap, wrongful confinement, physical assault and blackmailing case. Based on a the girl’s complaint, alleging that the accused Azmad kidnapped her and kept her under hostile conditions for nine months, police took him into custody on Wednesday.

Both Amzad and Tejaswini went missing from Vijayawada in October last year and were traced in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. While pursuing her hotel management course in a private institute in Vijayawada, she befriended Amzad her college senior, on Instagram, and later their friendship turned into a relationship.

Amzad convinced her to leave Vijayawada and start a new life together. “Convinced, Tejaswini left her hostel and Amzad took her to various places where he kept her under hostile conditions. After realising the true nature of Amzad, worried about her safety, she sent a message to her sister through Instagram, seeking help for rescuing from him,” said the police.

Incidentally, Tejaswini’s parents met Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan and gave a representation letter regarding her missing daughter. Immediately, he intervened and contacted Machavaram Circle Inspector B Gunaramu and directed police to take necessary action.