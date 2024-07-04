Andhra Minister Kolusu announces action plan for 1.28 lakh houses in 100 days

VIJAYAWADA : The State government has prepared an action plan to complete the construction of 1.28 lakh houses in the next 100 days, said Minister for Housing and I&PR Kolusu Parthasarathy. Addressing mediapersons at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, he said the action plan for the next 100 days has been prepared as per the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. For construction of 1.28 lakh houses, Rs 2,520 crore is needed.

“We have set ourselves a goal of constructing 8.02 lakh houses by next March. At the same time, we will ensure stage conversion of 6.08 lakh houses. It has been decided to use flyash generated by thermal power plants in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Nellore and Rayalaseema for the development of layouts in the State,” he said.

Officials have been directed to complete the pending houses at the earliest and complete the reconciliation process of house construction by the end of July. Henceforth, every month there will be a review of the progress of housing in the State, he added.

Earlier, addressing a review meeting with officials of the housing department, the minister said the government is committed to providing housing to the poor and completing the process of allocating houses to every eligible family.

He took stock of the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). Officials were advised to make field visits to understand the needs and problems of beneficiaries. About vacancies in the department, he asked the senior officials to fill them through deputation to ensure that there is required manpower in the department.