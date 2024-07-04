Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. Naidu said that the discussions to address important matters concerning the welfare and development of the state were constructive.

He expressed confidence that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh will re-emerge as a powerhouse among states.

The chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is an important ally in the BJP-led NDA government, presented several crucial proposals for the state's development and sought the Union government support, sources said.