Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. Naidu said that the discussions to address important matters concerning the welfare and development of the state were constructive.
He expressed confidence that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh will re-emerge as a powerhouse among states.
The chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is an important ally in the BJP-led NDA government, presented several crucial proposals for the state's development and sought the Union government support, sources said.
On the first day of the two-day visit to the national capital, Chandrababu Naidu also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed a host of issues related to the development of the country and the state.
Shah also said the NDA government is committed to building a 'Viksit Bharat' and a 'Viksit' Andhra Pradesh.
“Had a meeting with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Shri @ncbn Garu, and the MPs of the TDP. We discussed a wide range of subjects related to accelerating the nation's and the state's progress. The NDA government is committed to building a Viksit Bharat and a Viksit Andhra Pradesh," Shah said in a post on 'X'.
Naidu also held discussions with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on national highway projects.
"I'm confident that together we shall take Andhra Pradesh further on the road to progress and prosperity," Naidu tweeted after meeting Gadkari.
After meeting with Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said, "This wonderful spirit of cooperative federalism will help our state, Andhra Pradesh, unlock its full potential. It was a pleasure meeting you in Delhi today!"
Naidu also met Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to discuss state-specific issues.
The Chief Minister is likely to meet Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman and Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday.