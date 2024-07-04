Five YSRC supporters arrested for vandalizing TDP office in Mangalagiri, Andhra

VIJAYAWADA : Mangalagiri police on Wednesday arrested five members, who are said to be YSRC supporters, in connection with the attack on TDP central office in Mangalagiri. Recently, a team of Mangalagiri rural police, who recently started fresh probe into the incident, visited the TDP headquarters office and collected CCTV footage from the office for identifying the accused.

Based on the footage, police identified five persons, Venkata Reddy, Mastan Vali, Rambabu, Devanandam and Mohiuddin, who took part in the attack and arrested them from various places in Guntur city. It is alleged that all the five arrested are close aides of Guntur MLC Lella Appi Reddy.

On October 19, 2021, a large number of people who are said to be supporters of YSRC gate crashed the TDP’s headquarters after TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram made objectionable comments against the then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a press conference. In a fit of rage, the angry mob vandalised the office furniture and attacked party office staff and TDP leaders who resisted the attack.

Four special teams were formed and searching for others whose role was found in the attack on TDP office.