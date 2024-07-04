Free sand policy to be reintroduced in three months, says Andhra minister Kollu Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Mines and Geology Kollu Ravindra has said the free sand policy will be brought back in three months, and sand will be henceforth supplied to the people free of cost.

Speaking to mediapersons at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Kollu said, “Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is determined to bail out the construction sector from crisis by reintroducing the free sand policy as lakhs of people are dependent on it for their livelihood.”

Modalities for the supply of sand free of cost will be finalised in another three months, and the policy will be evolved in a foolproof manner, he said.