PIL highlights lack of transparency in law officer appointments in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA : Responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Vasireddy Prabhunath that the government has not released any guidelines for the appointment of law officers (GP & AGP) in the High Court, district courts and tribunals, besides lack of transparency in such appointments, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice N Jayasurya, on Wednesday directed the State government to file a counter with full details.

The court also issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Law Secretary. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to three weeks.

Arguing his case, the petitioner said there are no guidelines in place to determine the ability of law officers.

Judges are recommending law officers in district courts and there is a need for a committee headed by the Chief Justice of High Court for such recommendations, he felt.

Prosecutor posts: PIL filed in HC

A PIL was filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court by advocate Thandava Yogesh seeking directions to the State government for the appointment of public prosecutors, senior assistant public prosecutors, and assistant public prosecutors, which has not happened for a long time resulting in pendency in court cases. The petitioner sought court directions to fill all vacancies in the criminal courts in the next six months. Hearing his PIL, the court on Wednesday directed the government to file a counter with full details. Notices were issued to the Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, Directorate of Prosecution, and the State-Level Police Recruitment Board. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to three weeks