Andhra Pradesh girl’s death at Madrasa: Family demands inquiry

VIJAYAWADA: The family of 17-year-old Shaik Karishma, who recently died due to alleged food poisoning at a Madrasa operating at MK Baig Municipal School in Ajit Singh Nagar, met with State Mahila Commission Chairperson Gajjala Venkata Lakshmi and NTR district Commissioner of Police PHD Ramakrishna to demand a fair investigation into her suspicious death.

Shaik Karishma, from Angaluru village in Gudivada mandal, had joined the Madrasa last year to pursue a three-year Arabic course. The tragic incident occurred on June 27, when students at the Madrasa in PNT Colony, Ajit Singh Nagar, reportedly consumed meat served on the school campus.

Several students, including Karishma, complained of stomach pain, diarrhoea, and vomiting. Karishma’s family, suspecting foul play, demanded a detailed police probe and filed a case against the Madrasa management, alleging that they were responsible for Karishma’s death.

They met with Mahila Commission Chairperson Gajjala Venkata Lakshmi, requesting her intervention to uncover the truth behind Karishma’s suspicious death. The family claimed that the Madarsa management initially informed them that Karishma had fallen sick and was being rushed to the hospital but did not inform them of her death immediately.

“They waited six hours to tell us about Karishma’s death. We suspect the Madrasa organiser might have killed her and is now portraying it as food poisoning. While doctors stated she died on arrival, the Madrasa organiser claims otherwise. We found injuries on Karishma’s body, but both the police and Madrasa management insist it was food poisoning,” the family alleged.

Chairperson Gajjala Venkata Lakshmi assured the family of justice, informing them that the commission had instructed a thorough investigation and requested a report within 15 days. Earlier, the family had met NTR district CP PHD Ramakrishna, urging him to order a deep and impartial investigation into Karishma’s death.