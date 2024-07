VIJAYAWADA: It was a hectic day for NDA ally and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the national capital on Thursday as he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and six Union Cabinet ministers.

During his meeting with Modi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi, Naidu congratulated him for assuming charge as the Prime Minister for the third straight time. Noting that the people of Andhra Pradesh have emphatically placed their trust in the NDA government, the Chief Minister highlighted the repercussions that the State continues to grapple with due to the unscientific, unfair, and unjust bifurcation. He stressed that the misgovernance of the previous administration marked by malice and corruption caused more damage to the State than the bifurcation itself.

Further, he sought the Central government’s financial support for the development of the State and completion of crucial projects, including the Polavaram Irrigation Project and Amaravati capital city. Both leaders discussed the steps to be taken to meet the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu’s meeting with the Prime Minister and other Union Ministers is significant, considering that the Union Budget would be tabled in the Parliament soon.

According to the CMO, the Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister of the fiscal situation in Andhra Pradesh and how it has significantly deteriorated due to the previous government’s misadventures and the absence of a strategic long-term development plan.

CM urges Centre to lend full support to AP to overcome crisis

Growth has plummeted, revenue receipts have tapered and liabilities have peaked because of the unproductive expenditure and fiscal hara-kiri, marked by the exploitation of natural resources for personal use, and lack of focus on the development of human resources, Naidu told Modi.

The previous government paid no heed to the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh, he said and added that the YSRC regime’s misgovernance is marked by huge unpaid liabilities, and no investment in crucial infrastructure like the Polavaram project, water resources, roads, and capital city.

Drawing the Prime Minister’s attention to the precarious financial situation of the State, Naidu said indiscriminate borrowing, hypothecation of future excise revenues and pledging of government buildings, combined with large-scale diversion of monies, has resulted in acute scarcity of resources amidst high public expectation.

Emphasising that the Central government’s financial handholding can help the State to come out of the impasse, the Chief Minister sought the Central government’s cooperation in handholding of State finances in short-term, support in the commissioning of the Polavaram National Irrigation Project, comprehensive financial support for completion of the government complex and trunk infrastructure of the capital city of Amaravati, incentives for industrial development, consideration for an additional allocation under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment, targeting essential sectors such as roads, bridges, irrigation, and drinking water projects, support to the backward regions of Andhra Pradesh on lines of Bundelkhand package, and support to the State for the development of the Dugarajapatnam Port.