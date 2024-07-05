CM Chandrababu Naidu meets six Union ministers, seeks more aid for Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: On the first day of his two-day visit to New Delhi on Thursday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and holding constructive discussions with him for the development of Andhra Pradesh, met a total of six Union ministers and brought multiple issues related to respective ministries to their notice.
He further deliberated upon a mechanism to effectively coordinate timely intervention and action on the part of the Centre. He met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed a host of issues related to the development of the country and the State.
He requested the release of Rs 385 crore as land cost for establishing Greyhounds Training Centre and Rs 27.54 crore towards operational cost.
Naidu asked the Union Home Minister for the division of assets under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, division of institutions under Schedule X - State Institutions (Section 47 and 75 of APR Act), and also to sort out the financial issues between APGENCO and Telangana Discoms.
Shah was informed that the Andhra Pradesh IPS cadre review has been pending since 2015. A cadre review is likely to enhance the present strength from 79 to 117. The Centre was urged to review the Andhra Pradesh IPS cadre review at the earliest.
“Had a meeting with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Shri @ncbn Garu, and the MPs of the TDP. We discussed a wide range of subjects related to accelerating the nation’s and the State’s progress. The NDA government is committed to building a Viksit Bharat and a Viksit Andhra Pradesh,” Shah said in a post on ‘X’.
Naidu also held discussions with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on national highway projects. “I’m confident that together we shall take Andhra Pradesh further on the road to progress and prosperity,” Naidu posted on X after meeting Gadkari.
During the meeting, Gadkari was requested for the Outer Ring Road project, which was conceived in 2018 and under active consideration. The project will have a phenomenal impact on the development of the new capital of Amaravati and hence it needs to be reconsidered for immediate sanction, he said.
Further, he requested for 6/8-laning of the existing highway from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, development of a greenfield express highway from Hyderabad to Amaravati, and Vijayawada eastern bypass to decongest traffic in Vijayawada. He said currently being prepared by NHAI and the same may be expedited and submitted for sanction. He also requested a 4-lane greenfield highway from Kuppam - Hosur – Bengaluru (STRR) and, a 4-lane greenfield coastal highway from Mulapeta (Bhavanapadu) to Visakhapatnam.
In the meeting with Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal, he sought financial assistance in the form of a grant to provide essential external infrastructure – such as industrial water, power, railway, and road connectivity - to identify four industrial nodes (three in Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and one in Chennai - Bengaluru Industrial Corridor within the State. Further, a request was made for the transfer of Government of India Salt Lands for port-led industrial development to the State government at their registered value.
Later during a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he requested for sanction of an integrated aqua park for the State and to devise a policy for increasing the subsidy to horticulture farmers, releasing the balance Central share of Rs 125.52 crore (Rs 231.27 – Rs 105.75 cr) under the Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) Scheme of RKVY for 2023-24.
He also requested that the Central share of Rs 165 crore and a matching State share of Rs 110 crore be approved to implement MIDH, covering all 26 districts, release of the committed liability of Central share of Rs 111.29 crore is to be received under the NMOOP.
He urged Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal Khattar to expedite the approval process for the HVDC ISTS line from Kurnool to Vizag and permit the relaxation of additional prudential norms. He also requested Minister for Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri for BPCL to set up a refinery in AP as per Section 93(4) of the APR Act.