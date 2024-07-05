CM Chandrababu Naidu meets six Union ministers, seeks more aid for Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: On the first day of his two-day visit to New Delhi on Thursday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and holding constructive discussions with him for the development of Andhra Pradesh, met a total of six Union ministers and brought multiple issues related to respective ministries to their notice.

He further deliberated upon a mechanism to effectively coordinate timely intervention and action on the part of the Centre. He met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed a host of issues related to the development of the country and the State.

He requested the release of Rs 385 crore as land cost for establishing Greyhounds Training Centre and Rs 27.54 crore towards operational cost.

Naidu asked the Union Home Minister for the division of assets under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, division of institutions under Schedule X - State Institutions (Section 47 and 75 of APR Act), and also to sort out the financial issues between APGENCO and Telangana Discoms.

Shah was informed that the Andhra Pradesh IPS cadre review has been pending since 2015. A cadre review is likely to enhance the present strength from 79 to 117. The Centre was urged to review the Andhra Pradesh IPS cadre review at the earliest.