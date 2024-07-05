Ensure safety of sanitation workers, Safai Karmachari panel directs GMC

GUNTUR: National Safai Karmachari Commission member Dr PP Vava emphasised that sanitation workers should not be forced to work in open drains to ensure their safety. During his visit to Guntur on Thursday, he conducted a review meeting with district officials and Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) representatives to discuss various safety and welfare measures for sanitation workers.

Social welfare department deputy director Madhusudhan Rao explained the various schemes being implemented for the welfare of sanitation workers according to Central government regulations. He highlighted that manual scavenging has been prohibited since 2013, with severe penalties and legal action for non-compliance.

Dr Vava noted that the Supreme Court has mandated Rs 30 lakh financial assistance for the families of sanitation workers who die in the line of duty. He instructed officials to ensure that these families receive loans under self-employment schemes. Additionally, he stressed the importance of providing necessary equipment and conducting health camps and vaccination drives every three months without fail.

He praised GMC for offering insurance services to sanitation workers, ensuring families receive Rs 17 lakh in ex-gratia if a worker dies. Dr Vava mentioned required machinery is being provided to civic bodies at subsidized prices, so workers are not involved in dangerous tasks. Collector S Nagalakshmi and others were present.