Ensure supply of eggs, chikkis in mid-day meal: Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development, Information Technology and Electronics Nara Lokesh expressed his dismay at the lacunae in the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme during the previous YSRC regime, notwithstanding the claim of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he is committed to safeguarding students’ interests.

During a review meeting on the mid-day meal scheme held at the State Secretariat, Lokesh was informed that eggs were not at all supplied to students in several schools in the Guntur Municipal Corporation as Rs 112.5 crore dues to be paid to the contractor from December 2023, were not cleared.

As dues to be paid to chikki contractor for last year stood at Rs 66 crore, and he also stopped supplying the snacks to schools.

Following reports that eggs and chikkis were not being provided in the mid-day meal by the TDP-led NDA government in the State, Lokesh took stock of the situation leading to the revelation of facts.

Assuring to clear all the dues at the earliest, Lokesh directed officials concerned to take steps to see to it that students do not face any kind of problems pertaining to supply of eggs and chikkis in the mid-day meal.