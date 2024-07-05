Home Minister Anitha hits out at Jagan for visiting Pinnelli in Nellore jail

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister V Anitha came down heavily on former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for making false accusations against the TDP-led NDA government during his Nellore visit on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat, Anitha found fault with Jagan’s visit to meet former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy in Nellore Central Jail. Jagan was given permission to meet Pinnelli beyond the expiration of mulakat for a remand prisoner. Mulakat rules and regulations will be studied based on the report submitted by officials of the Prisons Department, she said.

“Pinnelli was arrested based on a case filed by the Election Commission of India for vandalising EVM in Palvayi Gate polling booth. The TDP has nothing to do with the case. In the name of meeting Pinnelli, Jagan is trying to create tension in the State by making false allegations on TDP leaders,” she said.