Jagan accuses CM Naidu of sowing seeds of destructive politics in Andhra

NELLORE: YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of sowing seeds of destructive politics and a toxic culture in the State.

Speaking to the media after visiting former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy in Nellore Central Jail on Thursday, Jagan issued a stern warning to Naidu stating that his misdeeds are coming to fruition.

The former chief minister launched a scathing attack on Naidu, accusing him of orchestrating a campaign of fear and retribution against those who did not support the TDP in the recent elections. “The people, who refrained from supporting the TDP, are currently facing asset destruction, physical attacks, and false charges Statewide,” Jagan alleged.

He also accused the TDP of desecrating statues of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, ravaging properties of YSRC supporters, and assailing individuals who did not vote for the TDP.

He emphasised that such actions are incompatible with the democratic principles, and warned Naidu of potential public backlash if these tactics continue. Referring to the case of Pinnelli, the YSRC chief said the four-time MLA was arrested and detained on false charges as part of the TDP’s vindictive politics. YSRC leaders and activists are facing similar treatment at all levels across the State, Jagan said, citing two incidents involving Pinnelli to illustrate what he described as the TDP’s vindictive politics.

The first incident occurred on May 14, the day after the election, at Karempudi village. According to Jagan, Pinnelli, with the DSP’s permission, attempted to console the families of SC women who had allegedly faced atrocities by TDP supporters. However, CI Narayana Swamy reportedly filed a case against Pinnelli on March 23, falsely implicating him in an attack that purportedly occurred that day.

The second incident involved an Electronic Voting Machine at the Palvai Gate polling booth. The YSRC president claimed that TDP supporters were engaging in electoral malpractices, and despite Pinnelli’s attempts to contact senior police officials, his efforts were futile. Consequently, Pinnelli intervened at the booth to prevent rigging.

Jagan stressed that Pinnelli’s current incarceration stems from other fabricated charges, not this particular incident. He contended that the YSRC government had effectively served the people during its tenure, and did not lose the elections due to anti-incumbency. Instead, he attributed the defeat to the sway of Naidu’s unfulfilled promises.

“The CM should prioritise governance, and honour his promises by implementing proposed schemes rather than instigating unrest in the State,” he said. An aid of Rs 20,000 to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa programme, Rs 15,000 to mothers of school-going children under the Talliki Vandanam scheme, and Rs 1,500 per month to Rs 2.10 crore women across the State should be disbursed as promised, he said.

“Naidu should reflect on why people voted for him, and fulfil all his election promises. In a democracy, one should win people’s hearts through good deeds, not through intimidation and destruction,” Jagan observed.