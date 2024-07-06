Andhra assembly speaker promises completion of MLA quarters in Amaravati in nine months

VIJAYAWADA : Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on Friday announced that the residential complex for MLAs and MLCs would be completed within nine months.

The Speaker and APCRDA (Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority) commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar inspected the under-construction residential complex for MLAs and MLCs in the capital city of Amaravati.

Ayyanna told mediapersons that the initial cost of building the complex has been pegged at Rs 700 crore. As per the design, the complex will have 12 buildings, each comprising 12 floors. Each of the floors will have two flats, each spread across an area of 3,500 square ft. Between 2014-2019, the TDP government had spent Rs 450 crore. The Speaker said 85% of the construction of the complex has been completed.

Coming down heavily on the previous YSRC government for not completing the construction of the complex, Ayyanna said the delay has resulted in the corrosion of construction materials, and spike in the estimate. He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to build quarters for MLAs and MLCs was undermined by the previous government, causing a loss of nearly Rs 300 crore.

He announced that the construction of 288 quarters would be completed within nine months. The flats will have all necessary facilities such as drinking water, sewage, and drainage systems. An additional sum of Rs 300 crore is required for its construction, the Speaker said.

He also elaborated on plans to construct a library, housing books with rules and regulations of the Assembly to educate new members of the Legislative Assembly and Council. Additionally, an annexure building will be built to accommodate the media. A canteen will also be established to serve officials and the public visiting the Assembly.

Earlier, Ayyanna held a review meeting with APCRDA commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and other officials at the Assembly committee hall. He instructed CRDA officials to complete the construction of the MLA and MLC buildings within nine months.

He also directed them to whitewash the Assembly building after addressing leakages and enhance the facilities at the Annex Building where the media point is currently situated.

Furthermore, rooms will be constructed for the Assembly committee chairman, and a small canteen will be in place in the premises.

He explained that most of the pending works only included finishing touches. Bhaskar also asserted that he is committed to improving the management of the existing Assembly building until the permanent Assembly building comes up.

Assembly Secretary General PPK Ramacharyulu, MLAs T Sravan Kumar and Vishnu Kumar Raju, Assembly officers Vijayaraju, PV Subba Reddy, Vanitha Rani, CRDA CE NRK Prasad, EE Vinod, DEE Trinath, and other officials were present at the review meeting.