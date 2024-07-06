Andhra CM Naidu, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to discuss bifurcation issues in crucial Hyderabad meet

VIJAYAWADA : After his two-day tour to New Delhi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Hyderabad on Friday evening for a meeting with his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy, which is scheduled to be held on Saturday.

This is Naidu’s first visit to Hyderabad after becoming Chief Minister. He was accorded a grand welcome at the Begumpet airport. He also took part in a massive roadshow from the airport to his residence in Jubilee Hills.

The two Chief Ministers are set to hold discussions on issues related to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. It has been learnt that the delegation from Andhra Pradesh will comprise Chief Minister Naidu and three Ministers — Anagani Satya Prasad (Revenue), BC Janardhan Reddy (Roads and Buildings) and Kandula Durgesh (Tourism and Cinematography). Secretaries of Finance and other departments are also likely to attend the meeting.

Some of the key issues that are expected to come up during the meeting include the division of institutions listed under Schedule IX and X of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, as well as division of institutions that are not mentioned in the Act. The duo are also likely to discuss issues pertaining to the AP State Financial Corporation (APSFC ), apportionment of debt of 15 externally-aided projects between Andhra and Telangana, exchange of employees, division of labour cess and reimbursement of expenditure on common institutions.

The issue of power dues, a sticking point for both the Telugu States, is most likely to come up during the meeting. While Telangana has claimed that Andhra owes it `24,000 crore, the AP government maintains that it should receive `7,000 crore from the neighbouring Telugu State.

Last year, the Centre had directed the Telangana government to clear power dues to the tune of over `6,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh. However, the Telangana High Court quashed the Centre’s order, stating that the same was issued “without following principles of natural justice”.

With regard to institutions under Schedule IX, the Sheela Bhide Expert Committee (EC) had recommended division of headquarter assets for 89 out of 91 institutions.

According to sources, Andhra Pradesh was ready to accept the recommendations for all 89 institutions, but the Telangana government was ready to accept recommendations for only 68 institutions.

Similarly, out of the 142 institutions under Schedule X, issues related to 30 institutions like Telugu Academy, Telugu University, Ambedkar University among others are yet to be resolved.

Naidu wants equal justice to both Andhra and Telangana

During a chit-chat with mediapersons in the national capital, Naidu spoke about his meeting with Revanth Reddy and remarked that his intention is to ensure that equal justice is rendered to both the Telugu States. “Discussions will be focused on resolving the pending issues of the State bifurcation and the future of both States,” he said.

All eyes will be on the two CMs as it is to be seen whether the duo will be able to resolve the issues that have been pending for 10 years. It may be noted that both Naidu and Revanth on different occasions have pitched for sorting out long-standing issues amicably.