Andhra government orders probe into alleged irregularities in Pulivendula Housing Scheme

VIJAYAWADA : The State government has decided to probe into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of houses to beneficiaries under the Jagananna Housing Scheme in Pulivendula Municipality. It may be pointed out that YSRC president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy represents the Pulivendula Assembly constituency.

The development comes following TDP MLC Bhumireddy Ramagopal Reddy’s complaint. On June 13, Ramagopal Reddy wrote a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging irregularities in allotment of houses under the scheme. “Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, when in power, approved construction of 8,000 houses for the poor. However, ineligible people were selected as beneficiaries,” he claimed.

He alleged that the houses were allotted to rich persons, employees and even people from other regions. He added that though several complaints were lodged with the authorities concerned, no action was taken.

The MLC sought action against the then Kadapa district Joint Collector, Pulivendula Municipal Commissioner and other officials responsible for the scandal in the allotment of houses. The MLC also urged Naidu to register criminal cases against the ineligible beneficiaries and officials for misuse of public money.

Subsequently, CM’s secretary Pradyumna PS wrote to the Special Chief Secretary (Housing) and sought action on the issue at the earliest.