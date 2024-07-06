CM Naidu seeks centre's aid to rescue Andhra's financial crisis

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrapped up his two-day visit to New Delhi on Friday after holding meetings with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president and Health Minister JP Nadda among others.

He sought the Centre to bail Andhra Pradesh out of the precarious financial condition it is in owing to the inefficient governance of the previous YSRC government.

During his meeting with Sitharaman, Naidu appealed to the Finance Minister to rescue Andhra Pradesh as it is in a deep debt. Stating that the debt rate of the State reached accounted for 33.32% of GSDP in financial year 2023-2024, he said the debts were 31.02% of GSDP in FY2019-20. The Finance Minister assured Naidu that possible financial aid will be extended to the State.

Further, the Chief Minister sought handholding from the Centre till Andhra Pradesh’s finances improve. He requested support in terms of additional borrowing space to meet the accrued debt service obligations following the bifurcation.

Besides urging Sitharaman to provide for a 90% grant component in Central government schemes, covering but not limited to micro irrigation,

drinking water, irrigation, horticulture, etc., being implemented in Rayalaseema, Prakasam and North Coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu also wanted the Centre to approve funds for completion of Polavaram National Irrigation Project as soon as possible.

Additionally, he sought assistance for development of the Amaravati capital city and incentives for industrial development in the State.

During his talks with Rajnath Singh, Naidu requested for creation of an ecosystem for the defence sector in Andhra Pradesh to give an impetus to industrial growth in the State.

Further, he called on JP Nadda and highlighted the need for Centre’s support in upgrading health infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu’s demands

90% grant - component in Central govt schemes, covering but not limited to micro irrigation, drinking water, irrigation, horticulture, being implemented in Rayalaseema, Prakasam and North Coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh

Handholding from Centre till State finances improve

Addl borrowing space to meet accrued debt service obligations following the bifurcation

Early approval of funds for completion of Polavaram irrigation project

Assistance for development of Amaravati capital city

Incentives for industrial development in the State & required infrastructure for 4 identified industrial nodes

Creation of an ecosystem for the defence sector in Andhra Pradesh

135 govt offices will come up in Amaravati: Naidu

Later in the day, Naidu met NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam and stressed on close collaboration with the think tank in formulating and implementing a comprehensive development plan for Andhra Pradesh in the coming years.

Underscoring the need for comprehensive development of the coastal belt with specific focus on Visakhapatnam and north coastal Andhra, he pitched for Hindupur to be developed as a mega industrial hub between the cities of Chennai and Bengaluru.

Naidu has also requested the Centre to undertake a study to examine the potential of blue economy and coordinate with various Government of India (GoI) Agencies and Ministries for formulating an action plan.

The Chief Minister held meetings with senior representatives of CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) and FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry), and potential investors to explore the opportunities for growth and development of the State.

During an informal interaction with mediapersons before winding up his tour, Naidu asserted that his only agenda is to develop the State. He said the leaders of the Union government also responded positively on several issues.

Reiterating that the previous YSRC regime caused irreparable damage to the State over the past five years, Naidu said efforts will be made to rebuild the State in the next five years. “As people gave their mandate to the NDA, we will all strive together to reverse the damage caused to the State,” he added.

Pointing out that Andhra Pradesh has vast sources in comparison to other Southern States, the Chief Minister said he desired to see the people of the State emerge as global leaders.