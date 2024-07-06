IMD forecasts thunderstorms in Andhra as state records heavy rainfall

VISAKHAPATNAM : Andhra Pradesh recorded 166.9 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 5. According to the cumulative rainfall data between June 1 and July 5 provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati Centre, the State recorded excess rainfall of 52%.

During this period, several districts have recorded ‘large excess’ rainfall. These districts include Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore with 131.1 mm, Annamayya with 187.6 mm, Prakasam with 169.5 mm, Nandyala with 228.5 mm, Tirupati with 146.7 mm, West Godavari with 260.2 mm, Anantapuramu with 149 mm, Chittoor with 194.5 mm, and YSR District with 161.5 mm.

Other districts with ‘excess’ rainfall, include Anakapalle with 241.4 mm, Bapatla with 131.3 mm, Eluru with 221.8 mm, Guntur with 185.4 mm, Kakinada with 224.3 mm, NTR with 229.5 mm, Kurnool with 148.3 mm, and Palnadu with 154.7 mm of rainfall. While 10 districts recorded ‘normal’ rainfall, including Alluri Sitarama Raju with 224.1 mm, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema with 164.6 mm, East Godavari with 180.3 mm, Krishna with 173.4 mm, Parvathipuram Manyam with 208 mm, Prakasam with 86 mm, Srikakulam with 160.8 mm, Visakhapatnam with 157.9 mm, Vizianagaram with 185.9 mm, and Yanam with 162.8 mm of rainfall.

According to the latest forecast by the IMD, lower tropospheric southwesterly and westerly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. This is likely to result in thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are expected over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Additionally, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in north-coastal AP and Yanam. From July 7 to 9, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema, with strong winds of 30-40 kmph likely over NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP.