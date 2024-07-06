Meticulous planning in place for UPSC exams in Vijayawada, says NTR collector

VIJAYAWADA : NTR district Collector Dr G Srujana has instructed officials to take necessary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Personal Assistant and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Nursing Officers examinations under the auspices of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on July 7.

She held a review meeting with officials from departments concerned, including UPSC observer Ashok Kumar, DRO Srinivasa Rao, route officers, examination centre supervisors, and assistant supervisors at Pingali Venkaiah Conference Hall in the Collector’s Office on Friday.

During the meeting, Srujana outlined several measures to be implemented for the successful administration of the examinations.

She informed that EPFO tests will be conducted at nine centres and ESIC tests at 16 centres in Vijayawada.

A total of 2,401 candidates will appear for the EPFO exam, while 5,433 candidates will attend the ESIC test. She emphasised the need for meticulous planning and arrangements to ensure the exams are conducted smoothly.

The EPFO Personal Assistant exam is scheduled from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, and the ESIC Nursing Officer test will take place from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. To oversee the examination process, 25 liaison officers, 25 supervisors, and 25 assistant supervisors were deployed.

The Collector instructed the police department to ensure strong security arrangements at the examination centres, the medical and health department to set up medical camps, and the electricity department to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

She stressed the importance of making necessary arrangements at the examination centers, including providing drinking water and toilet facilities, to ensure candidates face no difficulties.

Collector Srujana made it clear that candidates must carefully follow the exam rules.

Implement Section 144 at exam centres: Collector

Public transport authorities have been advised to run additional buses on the respective routes to facilitate candidates reaching the examination centres on time. Actions should be taken to monitor CCTVs at exam centres and implement Section 144.