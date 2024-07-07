Andhra Pradesh: CBI arrests 5 Guntakal railway officials on corruption charges

ANANTAPUR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested five senior officials of Indian Railways at Guntakal, including Guntakal Divisional Railway Manager Vineet Singh, on charges of corruption late Friday night. The arrested officials were taken to the government hospital for medical checkup.

According to CBI Deputy SP Jai Kumar Bharatiya, New Delhi, the arrests were made in connection with a case registered under U/s 61(2)-BNS and Sections 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) on July 4, 2024.

The operation targeted alleged irregularities involving financial transactions and administrative processes within the railway division.

The CBI special teams arrested Vineet Singh, DRM, Guntakal division, Kunda Pradeep Babu, Senior Divisional Finance Manager, U Akki Reddy, former Senior Divisional Engineer, Coordination, now transferred as Deputy CEN Track, South Central Railway, Secunderabad, M Balaji, Office Superintendent, Engineering Section, SCR, Guntakal Division, and D Lakshmi Pathi Raju, Accounts Assistant, Gati Shakti Office in the office of Chief Project Manager, SCR, Guntakal.

The CBI teams seized substantial amount of cash from the houses of some of the accused. About Rs 7 lakh was seized from the house of Vineet Singh, Rs 10 lakh from Pradeep Babu, Rs 50,000 from Balaji and Rs 50,000 from Lakshmi Pathi Raju.