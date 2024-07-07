Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav inaugurates Primary Ayushman Health Centre in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav underscored the pivotal role of hospitals as life-sustaining temples, affirming the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to providing quality healthcare to every underprivileged individuals across the State. He inaugurated the Primary Ayushman Health Centre at Yanamalakuduru village in Penamalur constituency on Saturday.

Special Chief Secretary (HM&FW) MT Krishna Babu and Penamalur MLA Bode Prasad spoke on the occasion.

Later, speaking to reporters, Satya Kumar shed light on financial mismanagement over the past five years, leading to irregularities within the health sector. He promised investigations and actions against these irregularities, highlighting the need to rectify the previous YSRC government’s neglect of employee welfare and its detrimental effect on the State’s economy. Satya assured with the cooperation of PM Narendra Modi, the NDA government in the State would boost medical services.