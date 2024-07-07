Panel to probe anomalies in urban bodies set up in Andhra Pradesh

NELLORE: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has warned of stern regarding irregularities detected within the Municipal Department, particularly related to layout approvals.

Addressing the media at his camp office in Nellore on Saturday, Narayana revealed the constitution of a three-member committee tasked with investigating all these issues across the State. “Significant irregularities have surfaced within the Municipal Department, especially pertaining to layout approvals,” he said.

The Principal Secretary has been directed to conduct a thorough inquiry into unlawful activities within the Urban Development Authorities and municipalities spanning multiple districts, beyond just Nellore. He affirmed the appointment of a dedicated three-member committee for Nellore and Kadapa districts.

“Upon receiving the committee’s findings, we will pursue appropriate legal measures. No individual involved in these irregularities will be spared,” he warned. In addition to addressing municipal governance challenges, he outlined plans to enhance educational opportunities for underprivileged children. He mentioned a residential camp conducted at VR Law College, where 300 students received quality education and coaching for competitive exams.