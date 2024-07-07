Panel to probe anomalies in urban bodies set up in Andhra Pradesh

NELLORE: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has warned of stern regarding irregularities detected within the Municipal Department, particularly related to layout approvals.
Addressing the media at his camp office in Nellore on Saturday, Narayana revealed the constitution of a three-member committee tasked with investigating all these issues across the State. “Significant irregularities have surfaced within the Municipal Department, especially pertaining to layout approvals,” he said.
The Principal Secretary has been directed to conduct a thorough inquiry into unlawful activities within the Urban Development Authorities and municipalities spanning multiple districts, beyond just Nellore. He affirmed the appointment of a dedicated three-member committee for Nellore and Kadapa districts.
“Upon receiving the committee’s findings, we will pursue appropriate legal measures. No individual involved in these irregularities will be spared,” he warned. In addition to addressing municipal governance challenges, he outlined plans to enhance educational opportunities for underprivileged children. He mentioned a residential camp conducted at VR Law College, where 300 students received quality education and coaching for competitive exams.
“We aim to introduce similar initiatives, surpassing international standards in education for children from slum areas, and disadvantaged background,” Narayana said.
Minister for Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy highlighted pressing issues within Atmakur municipality, including water shortage, and stalled development projects. Urgent steps have been mandated by the Municipal Administration Minister to resolve water supply deficiency in the municipality within a week.
The minister also sought details of pending development projects in Atmakur municipality, including RDO office, R&B guest house, polytechnic and ITI. Emphasis will be laid on solving drinking water problem, and adequate measures will be taken for the supply of protected water based on reports from public health and municipal officials. Repairs of the four-lane road from Nellore Palem to Atmakur RTC bus stand will be taken up, he said, and sought comprehensive information on fund utilisation for the newly constructed bus stand in Atmakur, CC roads built around the bus stand using NUDA funds and details of vacant shops in the bus stand. Additionally, the minister asked for information on layout approvals and vacant plots.