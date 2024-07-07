Strive to turn garbage into gold: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology) Pawan Kalyan directed officials to conduct workshops on solid waste management in villages.

The Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated an exhibition named ‘Garbage to Gold’ on Solid and Liquid Resource Management (SLRM) at his residence in Mangalagiri on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said, “Wealth can be generated from waste by following technical procedures.”

Mentioning that sanitation management emerged as a challenge to local bodies, he directed Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Shashi Bhushan Kumar to organise a workshop with experts involving representatives from Panchayat Raj, Self Help Groups and from other sectors to sensitise them on waste management and generation of wealth from waste. Besides creating employment opportunities, better practices in maintenance of sanitation will benefit the environment, he said.

SLRM Project Director C Srinivasan explained the procedures to be adopted for better maintenance of sanitation. The practice of burning leaves, branches and dry waste should be stopped as it will cause environmental pollution. By converting the leaves and branches into compost, it can be used as manure. There is a good demand for vermicompost. The local bodies should take appropriate measures in this regard, he said.

He also highlighted the sanitation programmes being conducted by the Swachh Andhra Corporation at Jupudi. MLC P Hariprasad and others were present.