Anakapalle murder: Accused held grudge against minor girl

VISAKHAPATNAM : A day after a 14-year-old girl was fatally attacked with a knife by a young man in Koppigondapalem village of Rambilli mandal in Anakapalle district, it was revealed that the accused had previously been jailed under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for misconduct, involving the same girl and was released on bail just 10 days ago.

According to police reports, the accused, identified as Suresh, harboured a grudge against the girl for his past imprisonment, which led him to commit the crime.

On Saturday, Suresh entered into the girl’s house when she was alone. He allegedly gagged her with a cloth and stabbed her. The girl’s grandmother arrived at the house and repeatedly knocked on the door. Eventually, Suresh opened the door, pushed the elderly woman and fled the scene. The grandmother found the girl in a pool of blood and alerted the police.

Elaborating on the case, Parawada DSP Satyanarayana said the accused, in his late 20s, lives with his grandparents next to the girl’s house. Suresh and the minor girl were in a consensual relationship. However, when the girl’s parents learnt about them, they filed a case with the police. Subsequently, Suresh was jailed for 60 days. In the police report booked earlier, the girl had stated that she no longer wished to continue the relationship. Upon his release on bail, Suresh harboured resentment towards the girl and committed the crime, the DSP explained. He also pointed out that the accused has switched off his phone, complicating efforts to locate him.

Terming the incident deeply unfortunate, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said, “Around nine special police teams have been formed to apprehend the accused. We are committed to ensuring his arrest within the next two days.” She added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan enquired about the incident and asked the police to take stern action. “If any police officer is found negligent in dealing with the case, action will be taken against them,’’ she asserted.

It has been learnt that police have taken some of the friends of the accused into custody for questioning.