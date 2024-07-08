Andhra Pradesh climbs to third rank from tenth in AIE Index

GUNTUR : Andhra Pradesh has been ranked in the ‘Front Runner’ category of States that provide superior access to health, socio-economic security, and legal resources, according to the latest Access (In)Equality Index (AEI) 2024.

This index is created by the Centre for New Economics Studies (CNES) at OP Jindal University, Haryana, in collaboration with Institute of Design Education and Architectural Studies (IDEAS) of Nagpur. In the recent edition of the study by CNES, AP secured a composite AEI score of 0.61, earning the third rank after Goa and Sikkim. The State has improved its standing from 10th place in AEI 2021 to third in 2024. Experts refined the existing index to better measure and study the inequality of opportunity in access to basic economic services among households across States and Union Territories.

