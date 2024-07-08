Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Palnadu police arrest 24-year-old man for killing his friend to steal money

The deceased was identified as M Anjaneyulu (32) and the accused was R Naga Prasad (24), both were cattle rearers from Palnadu district.
Representative Image
GUNTUR : Police on Saturday arrested a person for allegedly killing his friend at Santhamaguluru village in Bapatla district. The deceased was identified as M Anjaneyulu (32) and the accused was R Naga Prasad (24), both were cattle rearers from Palnadu district.

According to police, Anjaneyulu and Prasad were friends and business partners. Naga Prasad lost his money due to alcohol addiction and gambling. He decided to steal money from Anjaneyulu. On March 7, he asked the latter to bring Rs 3 lakh to buy more cattle and took him to Santhamanguluru and consumed alcohol. The accused then allegedly attacked Anjaneyulu, who was in inebriated state, and strangled him to death with a rope. Prasad fled the scene along with Anjaneyulu’s mobile phone and money. The police launched an investigation after finding an unidentified body.

On July 7, the family members of the deceased identified the Anjaneyulu’s body and had suspicions on Naga Prasad.

The police conducted an inquiry and confirmed that Naga Prasad is the accused and arrested him near Vemavaram village.

They also recovered Rs 2.80 lakh stolen money, a two-wheeler and a mobile phone from the accused.

