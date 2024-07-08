BEE: Promote new climate economy for stable growth

VIJAYAWADA : The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which is leading the national rollout of Mission LiFE, has urged Southern State governments, including Andhra Pradesh, to promote the new climate economy for long-term economic growth. This initiative aims to contribute to India’s climate goals, creating a win-win scenario for both the public and the nation.

During a recent meeting on Mission LiFE’s implementation, BEE Secretary Milind Deora highlighted that the initiative aims at reshaping the environmental narrative by promoting mindful consumption and a circular economy, moving away from the current “use-and-throw” model.

Mission LiFE seeks to mobilise individuals for climate-positive behaviour and create an ecosystem that supports environmentally friendly, self-sustainable practices.

Deora emphasised that Mission LiFE and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG-12) advocate for lifestyles that are in harmony with available resources.

This involves decoupling economic growth from environmental degradation, improving energy efficiency, developing sustainable infrastructure, ensuring access to basic services, and providing green jobs for a better quality of life.

Deora noted that the progressive initiatives in the State, especially in Amaravati, reflect a strong commitment to sustainable development and energy efficiency. He also lauded Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand for promoting energy efficiency and promised continued support from BEE in improving energy efficiency across all sectors.