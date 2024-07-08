Don’t comment against government: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to JSP cadre

VIJAYAWADA : Jana Sena Party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday warned his party men not to make any comments against the State government or officials.

He said at a time when the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is striving to bring the State back on the track any adverse comments from the party men will be viewed seriously and disciplinary action will be initiated against them.

He also cautioned them against violating protocol and attending official meetings. He urged his party men to strive to enhance the party image.

Earlier, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao called on Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s residence. They decided to ensure better coordination between the leaders and cadres of the two parties and at the same time to see that there is no conflict of interests between them. They discussed steps to be taken to enhance the image of the TDP-led NDA government in the State and live up to the expectations of people. It is time to explain the atrocious rule of the previous YSRC regime by providing good governance to the people, they stressed.