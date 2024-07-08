IMD warns of thunderstorms and lightning in isolated parts of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated places across Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Normal southwest monsoon over Coastal Andhra and weakover Rayalaseema led to rainfall at a few places in Coastal Andhra and relatively less rainfall in Rayalaseema, respectively, in the last 24 hours as of 8:30 am on Sunday.

The highest rainfall of 8 cm was recorded in Tadepallegudem in West Godavari district, followed by 4 cm in Komarada and Kurupam of Paravatipuram Manyam district, Bhimadole and Koyalagudem of Eluru district, and Nandigama of NTR district. Rains up to 3 cm were recorded at several places in coastal districts.