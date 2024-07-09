All possible support will be provided to artisans to bring past glory: Minister S Savitha

VIJAYAWADA: BC Welfare, Handloom & Textiles Minister S Savitha conducted a surprise inspection of the BC Welfare Boys Hostel in Mylavaram Municipality on Monday. The minister assured the overall cleanliness of the hostel, including the children’s restrooms, kitchen and bathrooms. She also inquired about the quality of food served to the students, who reported no issues.

On this occasion, the minister announced the addition of new sections for Class VIII and IX at the school, following a request from the principal. She emphasised the government’s commitment to supporting artisans, specifically during her visit to the Kondapalli toy manufacturing centers in Kondapalli, NTR district. She engaged with artisans about their challenges and assured them of her efforts to extend the training programs for those interested in toy-making.

She said that all possible support will be provided to the artisans to bring back their past glory.

Speaking to reporters, the minister highlighted the historical significance of Kondapalli dolls, noting that they were first promoted by Sri Krishnadevaraya and later by former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. She expressed pride in the women participating in Kondapalli toy-making and promised to support the artisans in accessing international markets for their products.

Savitha urged officials and leaders to purchase dolls from Lepakshi centres and use them in felicitation programmes. She also proposed developing Kondapalli into a tourism hub to boost the sale of these traditional toys.

The visit included the presence of Sub Collector Ch. Bhavani Shankar, DRDA Project Director K. Srinivasa Rao, DCH AD Aparna, AP Handicraft Executive Director M. Vishwam, Councilor Chittibabu, and TDP leaders.