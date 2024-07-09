Andhra Pradesh: BJP cadre told to work for welfare of common man

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari exhorted the party cadre to act as a bridge between the NDA government at the Centre and in the State and the common man, and help ensure that the benefits of various schemes reach the targeted sections.

Speaking at the State BJP executive committee meeting here on Monday, she said the party rank and file should highlight the problems of people at the grassroot level and strive to get them solved.

The YSRC suffered a drubbing in the elections as it indulged in large scale corruption in the last five years. In the guise of implementation of welfare schemes, the YSRC looted the State exchequer. The people, who were vexed with the irrelevant policies of the YSRC government, gave their massive mandate to the TDP-led NDA in the State, she said.