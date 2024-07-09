Andhra Pradesh: Jagan pays tributes to YSR, vows to follow in former CM’s footsteps

KADAPA : The 75th birth anniversary of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy was celebrated across the district on Monday. The YSRC and the Congress organised several programmes to mark the occasion.

YSRC chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy paid tributes to their father at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya separately on the occasion. Jagan, along with his mother YS Vijayamma, wife YS Bharathi and other family members, paid tributes at the YSR memorial and participated in special prayers.

“Father, your 75th birthday is a festive day for all of us. Millions of families are remembering you today. YSRC workers, leaders, and admirers are engaging in service activities on your birthday. Your path of public welfare is our guiding principle. Your lifelong discipline, hard work, and political courage are our roadmap. We will strive until the end with the goal of realising your aspirations and ensuring the welfare of millions of families,” tweeted Jagan to mark the occasion.

The YSRC organised blood donation, fruit and cloth distribution and poor feeding programmes at several places.

Accompanied by her husband Anil Kumar, son Raja Reddy, daughter-in-law and daughter, Sharmila paid her respects at the YSR memorial after Jagan left the place.