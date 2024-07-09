Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test rescheduled to October 3

VIJAYAWADA : The State government has revised the examination schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) and extended 90-day preparation period from the date of notification to the date of the examination.

According to the notification issued on July 2, the APTET examinations were scheduled from August 5 to 20. However, there have been requests from candidates to allow more time between TET and Mega DSC.

According to the latest orders, the schedule of examinations will be from October 3 to 20, 2024 and the final results will be declared on November 2, 2024.

Both sessions of Paper-1A, Paper-1B as well as Paper-2A and Paper-2B will be on all the days and the examination will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12:00 pm for Session-I and 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm for Session-II. Relating to this, the government issued a GO RT no -284 on Monday.

Secretary of government, Kona Sashidhar, stated in the orders that the revised schedule for APTET July-2024 aims to give candidates ample time to prepare for the test, thereby enhancing their chances of success. The candidates can submit their application through website http://cse.ap.gov.in

Revised schedule