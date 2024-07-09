Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash visits victims of cement unit blast in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA : Minister for Labour, Factories and Boilers, and Insurance Medical Services Vasamsetti Subhash on Monday visited Manipal Hospital to meet those injured in the cement unit blast.

It may be recalled that on Sunday, a worker was killed and 16 others severely injured when a boiler exploded at the UltraTech Cement factory in Jaggaiahapet mandal of NTR district. The deceased was identified as Avula Venkatesh. The injured were admitted in Andhra Hospitals and Manipal Hospitals in Vijayawada and Tadepalli, where the condition of four of them was said to be critical. Workers, Swami, Arjuna Rao, Gopi Naik and others were kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Minister said Rs 50 lakh compensation will be provided for the deceased’s family from the cement factory management and maintained that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will soon announce the aid on behalf of the State government.

He further stated, “A worked, Saida, got injured on his throat, while another worker, Siva Narayana lost his eyesight due to the blast. The State government will extend support for the injured and the district administration is directed to monitor the treatment being provided to them.”

Subhash also noted that the official concerned were asked to find out whether the workers are rolled in Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Scheme and other insurance benefits from the factory management.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) visited the hospitals and instructed the doctors to provide proper treatment to the injured workers.