Energy Minister solves Andhra ryot’s low power cables problem

VIJAYAWADA/KADAPA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar’s swift response resolved the long-pending problem of a Kadapa farmer within three hours on Tuesday.

Abbaiah of Nagasanipalle in Khajipeta mandal of Kadapa was virtually risking his life to cultivate the crop in his agriculture field as power cables were hanging just two metres above the ground.

This was happening for some years now. Vexed with the problem, the farmer posted a video highlighting the risk he was facing on social media platform. He made it clear that the electricity department assistant engineer should be held responsible if he or his family members suffered an electric shock in the agricultural field due to low hanging power cables.

Taken aback after seeing the video of Abbaiah, the Minister directed the senior APTransco officials to resolve the issue. AD Nagaraju, AE Srinivasulu and staff installed an electric pole in Abbaiah’s field. The farmer thanked the Minister for his swift response.