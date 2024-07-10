Ensure supply of nutritious food to students: Minister S Savitha

VIJAYAWADA: BC Welfare, Handloom & Textiles Minister S Savitha appealed to the hostel wardens of the BC Welfare Department to treat the students as their own children, as their parents are placing their trust in the government and its officials by enrolling them in government welfare hostels.

The Minister held a review meeting with BC Welfare and Empowerment officials at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Tuesday.

She said, “The parents have great faith in the government-run welfare hostels. The officials are functioning well, that is why the demand for admission in government welfare hostels has increased.”

However, she also instructed the officials to address any complaints about hostel management in certain areas.

Savitha stressed the importance of providing nutritious meals to the children according to the government-prescribed menu and urged authorities to focus on the students’ heath. She advised conducting regular medical camps to prevent seasonal diseases.

The minister suggested appointing tutors and organising special classes to improve the quality of education.

Savitha warned that hostel welfare officers must stay in their headquarters and monitor the hostels, if not they will face disciplinary action.

The Deputy Director of the district was instructed to conduct ad hostel inspections and hold monthly meetings with the parents of the students.

District officials were advised to coordinate with the collectors and use CSR funds to improve hostel facilities.

Special CS (BC Welfare) Ananth Ram, Director of BC Welfare Krishna Mohan, and others were present.