Guntur police launch extensive probe into kidney racket

GUNTUR: Guntur police launched an extensive probe into the kidney transplant racket based on a complaint lodged by the victim.

At the Public Grievance Redressal System meeting held here on Monday, the victim of the alleged racket, G Madhu Babu, an auto driver of KVP Colony, informed the Guntur SP that he was promised Rs 30 lakh for ‘donating’ his kidney, but was paid only Rs 1.10 lakh.

After receiving the complaint, SP Tushar Dudi instructed the Nagarampalem police to probe the matter.

A case under Sections 370, 470, 465, 466, 468, 471, 120(B) of IPC and Sections 18, 19, and 20 of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act was registered.

Guntur West DSP Mahesh enquired Madhu Babu about the details of the mobile loan apps, and how the middlemen contacted him, and forged his documents and other details. The DSP said special teams will be formed during the investigation, if necessary.

Taking serious note of the racket, Home Minister V Anitha spoke to Guntur SP and Vijayawada Commissioner of Police, and the Collectors of Guntur and NTR districts and directed them to conduct a thorough investigation and nab all those involved in it.