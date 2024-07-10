VMC additional commissioner directs officials to speed up beautification works

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Additional Commissioner (Projects) KV Satyavati inspected the beautification works, including greenery works from Benz Circle to New Government Hospital on Tuesday. She instructed the officials to expedite the remaining fencing works along either side of the National Highway from Benz Circle to Ramavarapadu.

The Operations and Maintenance (O&M) supervisor was instructed to take measures to regularly remove weeds and maintain the greenery to enhance the environment.

During the inspection in the third division, she observed garbage accumulation on the road margins. The sanitary inspector and sanitary secretary were instructed to remove the garbage, clear weeds near drains, and eliminate any obstacles to the drainage flow immediately.

She said, “By taking strict measures to maintain greenery and reduce pollution, we can ensure that particulate matter (PM) levels do not exceed 10, creating a healthy and pollution-free environment.”

In the fourth division, Satyavati found that kitchen waste from a hotel was clogging the side drains. The hotel was fined, and after discussions with the Assistant Medical Health Officer 3 and the Sanitary Inspector, the hotel management was instructed to create an internal chamber for kitchen waste and take measures to prevent it from entering the side drains.

Furthermore, engineering and public health personnel were instructed to frequently clean and remove silt from the culverts under the National Highway. They were also instructed to ensure that rainwater does not accumulate on the NH by regularly clearing the drains on the service road to maintain an unobstructed flow of rainwater.