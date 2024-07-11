23 patients suffer severe reactions to injection at Nakkapalli government hospital

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 23 patients undergoing treatment at the 50-bed government hospital in Nakkapalli in Anakapalle district complained of high fever and vomiting after receiving an injection. Upon noticing the severity of the situation, hospital staff promptly shifted the affected patients to Anakapalle Area Hospital.

According to reports, the injection administered was cefotaxime, an antibiotic. However, it has not been confirmed if the patients fell ill due to the injection. One of the patients, whose condition was critical, was transferred to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam.

Sharing his experience, Rama Krishna said: “My son was sick, and I brought him to the Nakkapalli hospital on Tuesday morning. After conducting blood tests, the doctors revealed that his blood count was very low and advised us to admit him. He was stable until the night. Later, a doctor came for rounds and administered an injection to everyone. Soon after, an elderly man in the bed opposite to my son started vomiting. Other patients too began vomiting and shivering. I immediately called for an ambulance and shifted my son to the Anakapalle hospital. Others followed suit and moved from Nakkapalli hospital.”

Dr K Kanaka Durga of Anakapalli Government Hospital said, “We received a call after midnight about the incident and were asked to be ready and alert to receive and treat the patients. A total of 23 patients were brought to the hospital. We referred one patient to KGH as his condition was critical. He is now reported to be in stable condition. I believe the injection was cefotaxime, but we are not certain.”

The hospital and health authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the adverse reactions. All the patients are residents of Nakkapalli, Janakayya Peta, Vedulla Palem, Thimmapuram, DL Puram, and Upamaka and other villages.