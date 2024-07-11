Chandrababu Naidu to inspect Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport works on July 11

VIZIANAGARAM: District officials have made elaborate arrangements for Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s maiden visit to Vizianagaram after being sworn in, to inspect the Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport works on Thursday.

The Chief Minister will land at the helipad set up at the airport runway, and inspect the project works, along with Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. Later, he will visit the proposed terminal building and the experience centre, where he will conduct a review meeting with the district officials and representatives of GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL).

Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the Chief Minister’s visit. TDP leaders have made arrangements to accord a rousing welcome to Naidu.

District Collector BR Ambedkar and SP Deepika Patil inspected the venue of the Chief Minister programme on Wednesday, and reviewed arrangements. The district administration has also made alternative arrangements to ensure the success of the Chief Minister’s visit even if it rains on Thursday.