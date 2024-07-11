Death toll rises to two in UltraTech cement factory explosion

VIJAYAWADA: One more worker succumbed to burn injuries, taking the death toll in UltraTech cement factory blast incident to two.

The deceased was identified as Banawath Swami, where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital on Wednesday.

He received severe burn injuries in the accident that occurred in the boiler unit blast at the cement factory in Budawada village of Jaggaiahpet mandal on July 7 afternoon.

On the day of the incident, a worker named Avula Venkatesh died at Manipal Hospital and 16 injured workers were admitted to Gollapudi Andhra Hospitals and Manipal Hospital in Tadepalli. Venkatesh died while undergoing treatment.

It may be noted that the State government has issued closure notices to the factory management until the investigation into the incident concludes.

State ST Commission member Vadithya Shankar Naik expressed his condolences to the deceased worker’s family and said the commission had handed over the compensation amount of Rs 50 lakh cheque to family members. He said the management failed to comply with safety protocols and expressed his concern over negligence in providing a safe environment for the workers.