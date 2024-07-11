Deputy CM pushes for new zoos across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and State Minister of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, and Science & Technology K Pawan Kalyan chaired the 14th Zoo Park Authority of Andhra Pradesh governing body meeting at his residence in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan emphasised the need for special measures to elevate the appearance of Visakhapatnam and Tirupati zoo parks to draw more tourists. He urged officials to explore the feasibility of establishing new zoos across the State, underscoring the potential economic benefits and educational value they could bring. He directed officials to prioritise initiatives such as importing rare and exotic animals and implementing environment-friendly programmes to enhance visitor experiences.

Dy CM Pawan Kalyan advocated for leveraging public-private partnership (PPP) models to secure funds for zoo park development and proposed involving corporations through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to support various developmental projects within the parks.

"To encourage corporate participation, we will introduce initiatives like 'Tea with Deputy CM,' where industrialists and corporate leaders can discuss and contribute ideas for the zoo parks' advancement," he added.

The meeting also deliberated on strategic models for sustainable tourism and eco-friendly practices aimed at positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leading tourism hub. PCCF of the Forest Department, Chiranjeevi Chaudhary, Commissioner of the Tourism Department, K Kannababu, and senior officials from the Forest Department were present.

Pawan Kalyan directs APPCB to enhance public engagement

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan instructed the officials of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to initiate measures aimed at closer engagement with the public. In a meeting held at his residence on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan emphasised the importance of enhancing the accessibility and responsiveness of the pollution control board to citizen concerns.

As part of the directives issued, he mandated that fixed hours be allocated daily to facilitate public visits to APPCB offices across the State. This initiative aims to enable residents to voice their environmental concerns, lodge complaints, and seek resolutions directly from the board officials.

Addressing the meeting, he stressed the need for transparency and public awareness regarding issues of air, water, and noise pollution. He instructed that comprehensive information regarding pollution levels and regulatory efforts should be regularly updated and accessible through the council's official website.

Sridhar, member secretary of APPCB, outlined that the designated hours for public interaction will be from 3 PM to 5 PM every day, allowing for effective grievance redressal and problem-solving sessions.