Movie ticket price hike: Andhra High Court directs govt to file counter

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday said it would decide on whether the State government has the right to enhance prices of movie tickets of big budget movies for the first 10 days after release.

While hearing a public interest litigation filed by Rakesh Reddy of Nellore, challenging the government’s decision to allow increasing ticket fares for Prabhas-starrer Kalki for two weeks, the bench, comprising Chief Justice Dheeraj Kumar Thakur and Justice N Jayasurya, said it will look into the matter thoroughly. Further, the court asked the State government to file a counter.

The bench sought to know how the government could permit the hike in movie ticket fares for 14 days against its earlier decision to give such permission only for first 10 days after release.

The bench asked the government to file a detailed counter and posted the matter for hearing on September 9.

HC to hear bail pleas of ex-MLAs, YSRC LEADERS today

The anticipatory bail petitions filed by former MLAs and YSRC leaders in the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the case related to attack on the TDP central office in Mangalagiri will be heard on Thursday. YSRC senior leader and former government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and former Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy filed the anticipatory bail petitions in the High Court on Tuesday, and they were taken up for hearing on Wednesday. When the petitions came up for hearing, senior counsel Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy informed the court that the YSRC leaders, including MLCs Lella Appi Reddy and Talasila Raghuram, and another leader Devineni Avinash also filed similar pleas, and sought hearing of them along with the others. Hence, all the petitions will come up for hearing on Thursday.