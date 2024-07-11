People barred from entering forest as leopard attacks man in Andhra's Mahanandi

KURNOOL: Panic struck Mahanandi once again as a local tribal man sustained minor injuries in a suspected leopard attack on Tuesday night. The man has been identified as Girijana Naganna, resident of Eswarnagar in Mahanandi.

It may be recalled that a woman lost her life recently in a leopard attack in Pacharla in Sirivella mandal of Nandyal district. With the frequent sightings of leopards in the temple town, Nandyal district Collector G Rajakumari instructed the officials concerned to strictly prohibit the people from entering the forest.

In view of recent leopard attacks, the Collector appealed to the local people not to enter forest for wood and bamboo collection. In a voice statement sent through social media with the aim of reaching the people immediately, the Collector directed the forest officials to determine if the tribal youth was attacked by leopard or any other animal.

To prevent locals from entering the forest, a coordination committee was formed with forest, revenue, panchayat, temple and village elders.

In the voice note, Collector Rajakumari stressed the need to balance wildlife protection and civilian safety in Nandyal district with 32% forest cover, including a tiger reserve.

She ordered the officials to take immediate steps to clear bio-waste and conduct bio-mining in Mahanandi, which was reportedly attracting wild animals. Additionally, she asked the officials to increase green netting around Goshala and display no entry sign boards near the reserve forest. It is the responsibility of the officials to safeguard the lives of the devotees, she added.