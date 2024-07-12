CM Naidu proposes P-4 policy to eradicate poverty

VISAKHAPATNAM: During a virtual address at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) conference on Thursday, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu introduced the P-4 policy (Public-Private-People Partnership) aimed at addressing economic disparities. The policy suggests that the top 10% of the population adopt the bottom 20%, providing support through long, medium and short-term plans to improve their lives.

Emphasising the potential global impact of CII, Naidu urged the representatives to participate in the P-4 process. “Our goal is a poverty-free society,” he asserted, highlighting the importance of public policies and welfare directed at poverty alleviation.

Naidu announced plans to develop Visakhapatnam as a fintech hub, taking inspiration from London and Singapore. He also emphasised the government’s commitment to providing skills to youth through skill census to ensure global employment opportunities.

He highlighted the State’s efforts in power sector reforms and stressed its potential in various industries, including automobiles, hardware manufacturing and green energy. “We will provide necessary support from both the Central and State governments,” he assured.

Stressing the need for a knowledge economy, Naidu invited CII to establish a new university campus in Amaravati, offering to provide the required land. The CII conference also included discussions on supporting the agriculture sector, promoting aquaculture and horticulture, and leveraging the State’s extensive coastline.