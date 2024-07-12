I’m committed to protecting Visakhapatnam Steel Plant: CM Naidu

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that he is committed to strengthening Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Speaking at Darlapudi in Anakapalle district after inspecting the Polavaram Left Canal works on Thursday, he said they have kept all options open to protect the steel plant. Without referring to the YSRC, Naidu said, “A political party is spreading canards that I have agreed to privatisation of the steel plant. VSP is a symbol of self-respect of Telugu people. We have fought against privatisation of the plant when such proposal was made earlier, and we also brought financial assistance from the Centre for the plant development. It is our responsibility to protect the plant.’’

Launching a tirade against the Opposition leaders, Naidu alleged that hardcore economic offenders had exploited Visakhapatnam, and such people would not be spared. “Three sugar factories in the cooperative sector have been closed down because of the inefficiency of the previous regime,” he observed.

On the irrigation sector, the Chief Minister asserted that every acre of land in North Coastal Andhra can be provided water if the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project is completed. In Anakapalle district alone, 2.80 lakh acres can be provided irrigation water, and the drinking water problem can also be resolved. The previous YSRC regime failed to take forward the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project, he deplored.

The Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi right canal works to the tune of 214 km need to be completed. In the first phase, `800 has to be spent on completing 93 km length of canal works to provide irrigation water to one lakh acres in Anakapalle district, Naidu said, and announced that tenders will be invited soon.

Later, Naidu inspected the progress of Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport in Vizianagaram district. He said the airport will play a major role in development of North Coastal Andhra, and the project will be completed by June 2026. “Bhogapuram will turn into a economic hub,” he averred.

Under Phase 1, a road will also be laid from Bhogapuram to Beach Road, another 50 km road connecting Srikakulam and the airport will be taken up in the second phase. Similarly, in the third phase, road connectivity will be provided to Mulapeta port, he explained.

“We are also planning to construct more airports in the State. The new airports have been proposed at Kuppam, Dagadarthi, Nagarjunasagar and Mulapet,” he revealed.